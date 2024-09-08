MAT 2024: All You Need To Know About Management Aptitude Test

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level entrance exam that serves as a gateway for students seeking admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programs across India. Recognised by the Ministry of Education, MAT offers opportunities for aspirants to gain entry into over 600 business schools (B-Schools) nationwide. Interested candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website.

Fee Details

Paper-Based Test (PBT) or Computer-Based Test (CBT): Rs 2,100

PBT + CBT or CBT 1 + CBT 2: Rs 3,600

Test Structure And Sections

MAT evaluates candidates across five key sections, each comprising 30 questions, making up a total of 150 questions to be completed in 120 minutes.

The sections are as follows:

Language Comprehension - 30 Questions

Intelligence & Critical Reasoning - 30 Questions

Mathematical Skills - 30 Questions

Data Analysis & Sufficiency - 30 Questions

Economic & Business Environment - 30 Questions

Eligibility And Formats

Graduates from any discipline are eligible to apply, and final-year students may also take the test. MAT 2024 will be conducted in multiple formats, providing candidates with flexibility.

The available formats are:

Paper-Based Test (PBT)

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

PBT + CBT

CBT 1 + CBT 2

Candidates can choose an additional test mode (e.g., PBT + CBT, CBT 1 + CBT 2) by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,500 on top of the Rs 2,100. This option allows candidates to select 7 Management Institutes for score submission, as opposed to the standard 5.

MAT 2024: Key Dates

CBT 1

Application Deadline: November 30

Admit Card Release: December 3

Exam Date: December 7

CBT 2

Last Date for Registration: December 15

Admit Card Release: December 18

Exam Date: December 22

PBT

Registration Deadline: December 7

Admit Card Release: December 10

Exam Date: December 14

The MAT December 2024 scores will be announced in the first week of January 2025. MAT scores are valid for one year, and many institutes accept the best score from multiple attempts.

Established in 1988, MAT is widely accepted by B-Schools and university departments across India. Conducted four times a year-February, May, August, and December, it offers candidates multiple opportunities to improve their chances of admission.

Additionally, MAT scores are accepted by select institutions for postgraduate degree and diploma programmes, subject to individual institute cut-offs and criteria. The exam's testing and assessment process is certified at CMMI SVC Level 3, ensuring a reliable and rigorous evaluation of candidates' skills.