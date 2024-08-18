Advertisement

MAT 2024 August Session Registration Ends Today, Check Details

Graduates in any discipline or final-year students of graduate courses can apply for the exam.

MAT 2024 August Session Registration Ends Today, Check Details
MAT consists of five sections, each with thirty questions.

MAT 2024: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the application window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) August 2024 for the Paper-Based Test (PBT) today. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register on the official website, mat.aima.in. The admit card will be available until August 21 from 2pm onwards. The test is scheduled to be held on August 25, 2024.

MAT 2024: Test Structure

MAT consists of five sections, each with thirty questions, with a total time duration of 120 minutes. The sections are:

  • Language Comprehension
  • Intelligence & Critical Reasoning
  • Mathematical Skills
  • Data Analysis & Sufficiency
  • Economic & Business Environment

Graduates in any discipline or final-year students of graduate courses can apply for the exam. The application fee for MAT 2024 is Rs 2,100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,500.

The results for the MAT August exam will be released in the first week of September 2024. Candidates will be able to download their MAT scores from the official website.

MAT serves as a gateway to 20,000+ prestigious management seats in 600+ B-Schools nationwide. The entrance exam screens candidates for admission to institutions such as the School of Business and Management at Christ University (Bengaluru), Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC) in New Delhi, BIMTECH (Noida), XIME (Kochi), Calcutta Business School (Kolkata), Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School (Pune), NERIM Group of Institutions (Guwahati), among others. MAT is approved by the Ministry of Education and is conducted in Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT), and Computer-Based Test (CBT) modes.

