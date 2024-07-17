MAT August 2024: Registrations Underway For Management Aptitude Test, Check Last Date To Apply

All India Management Association (AIMA) has invited applications for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) August 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the management exam can register on the official website https://mat.aima.in/

The deadline for registering for the same will end on August 11 and August 18.

Graduates in any discipline or final-year students of graduate courses can apply for the exam. The application fee for MAT 2024 is Rs 2,100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,500.

The exam in PBT (Paper Based Test) mode is scheduled for August 25 and the registration for the same will end on August 18. The exam in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode is scheduled for August 18, the registration for the same will end on 11 August.



The exam in IBT-1 (Internet Based Test) is scheduled for August 14, the registration will end on August 9. The exam in IBT-2 is scheduled for August 23, the registration for the same will end on August 18.

The results for the MAT August exam will be released by first week of September 2024. Candidates will be able to download the MAT score from the website https://mat.aima.in/

MAT serves as a gateway to 20,000+ prestigious management seats in 600+ B-Schools nationwide. The entrance exam screens candidates for admission to School of Business and Management -Christ University (Bengaluru), Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC), (New Delhi), BIMTECH (Noida), XIME (Kochi), Calcutta Business School (Kolkata), Dr D Y Patil B School, (Pune), NERIM Group of Institutions (Guwahati) among others.

MAT is approved by the Ministry of Education. The exam is conducted in Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

From May 2024, AIMA has introduced MAT 2.0, an evolved version of MAT, which covers newer segments like current business and economic trends.

