MAT 2.0: New Chapter To Begin in Management Aptitude Test from May 2024, Check Details

All India Management Association (AIMA) will be introducing an updated version of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in the upcoming exam. The new management exam MAT 2.0 scheduled in the month of May and June will be an evolved version of the existing MAT. The 2.0 exam will cover additional segments such as current business and economic trends.

The decision to update the entrance exam was taken after the management body received various requests and feedbacks from numerous business schools and stakeholders. AIMA, thereafter, made significant adjustments to the exam questions and structure by prioritising sections aligning with the emerging trends.

Talking about the need for introducing the new version of MAT, Daljeet Singh, Director AIMA, said, "The advancing landscape of business, driven by the increasing influence of Fintech and technology, has necessitated a paradigm shift in our approach. We are now placing greater emphasis on topics traditionally overlooked in management education, thereby equipping aspiring students with the knowledge and skills essential for success in today's dynamic business environment."

As per the official notification from AIMA, MAT 2.0 will offer a fresh perspective on management education aligned with contemporary industry practices and growing educational requirements.

MAT is an integral part of gaining admission to 25,000 highly sought-after seats at the leading B-Schools in India. The entrance exam is gateway to reputed colleges such as the School of Business and Management (Christ University), XIME (Bengaluru), BIMTECH (Noida), SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Mumbai), Dr D Y Patil B School (Pune) Jaipuria Institute of Management (Noida), Praxis Business School (Kolkata), Indian Institute of Forest Management IIFM (Bhopal), and many more. The nationally recognised exam is accepted by over 600 prestigious B-schools across the country.

Exam schedule:

The Paper Based Test (PBT) is scheduled for June 2. The registrations for the PBT will end on May 28.

The Computer Based Test will be held on May 26. The registrations for the exam will end on May 19.

The Internet Based Test- IBT 1 will be held on May 19, and registration will end on May 16.

IBT-2 will be held on May 24 and the registration will conclude on May 21.

IBT-3 will be conducted on May 31 and the registration will end on May 28.

Eligibility criteria:

Graduates in any discipline or final-year students of graduate courses can apply for the entrance exam.

Application fee:

The examination fee for MAT May 2024 is Rs 2,100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,200.