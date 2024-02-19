AIMA MAT: Registrations For Management Aptitude Test To Close Tomorrow

All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration process for the Management Aptitude Test 2024 Paper-Based Test (MAT PBT) on February 20, 2024. Interested candidates who wish to appear in the entrance exam for admission to prestigious management colleges can apply by tomorrow.

The admit cards for the exam will be available from February 22, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2024.

MAT is conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) for admission to over 20,000 prestigious management seats in top-tier colleges nationwide. The scores of the entrance exam are accepted in over 600 esteemed B-schools in the country.

The exam can get you admission in institutes such as National Institute of Technology (Silchar), SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (Mumbai & Delhi), School of Business & Management (Christ University), XIME (Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi), Amrita School of Business (Coimbatore), BIMTECH (Noida), Indian Institute of Forest Management (Bhopal), Chandigarh University (Mohali), SGT University (Gurugram), SRM University (Chennai & Ghaziabad) among others.

The exam is conducted in versatile testing modes such as Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT).