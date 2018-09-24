UCEED 2019: Examination Schedule Released, Application To Begin On October 9

The application schedule for UCEED 2019 exam has been released. Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design program at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The application process will begin on October 9, 2018. The exam is scheduled on January 19, 2019.

Important Dates

Application process begins: October 9, 2018

Application process ends: November 9, 2018

Registration with late fee: November 10 to November 16, 2018

Admit card download: January 1, 2019 onwards

Exam date: January 19, 2019

Result declaration: March 1, 2019

Eligibility

Candidate applying to UCEED must have passed class 12th or equivalent. The detailed eligibility condition will be available once the official notification is out.

UCEED 2019

UCEED 2019 exam will be conducted at exam centres in 24 cities across India. The exam will be a computer based test which will be of 3 hours duration. There will be three sections in the question paper - Numerical Answer Type, Multiple Selection Questions, and Multiple Choice Questions.

