TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2024 Dates Released, Check Schedule

Candidates will be provided with a personalised answer booklet containing pre-printed details and a photo of the candidate.

Candidates can download official notification by visiting the official website.
TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the schedule for the Group 1 Services Main Examination 2024. Candidates who are eligible for exam can download the official notification by visiting the official website, tspsc.gov.in

The official notification reads: "Candidates must note that the timings of the examinations mentioned in the web note dated 12/06/2024 have been partially modified from 2.30pm - 5.30pm to 2pm - 5pm. For the Group 1 Mains exam, candidates will be provided with a personalised answer booklet containing pre-printed details and a photo of the candidate."

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2024: Schedule

  • General English (qualifying test): October 21, 2024
  • Paper 1 - General Essay: October 22, 2024
  • Paper 2 - History, Culture and Geography: October 23, 2024
  • Paper 3 - Indian society, Constitution and Governance: October 24, 2024
  • Paper 4 - Economy and Development: October 25, 2024
  • Paper 5 - Science & Technology and Data Interpretation: October 26, 2024 Paper 6 - Telangana Movement and State Formation: October 27, 2024

All exams will be held from 2pm to 5pm.

TSPSC Group 1 Exam 2024: Selection Process

The TSPSC Group 1 exam consists of two stages:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

This is a screening exam. After qualifying, candidates become eligible for the mains. The marks of this exam are not counted in the final merit list.

Main Examination (Written and Interview)

The Main Examination comprises a written examination and an interview.

After qualifying in the written exam, candidates are called for an interview, which will count towards the final selection.

