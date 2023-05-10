TS SSC Results Declared: Check Steps To Download From Official Website

Telangana SSC results are available on the school board's official website.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Wednesday declared the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSC) exams 2023. The results have been declared on the official website of BSE Telangana, bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can also check their results at results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org. The websites will allow the students to download the results in a digital form. They will get a hard copy of the marksheets from school after some time. According to the Board, 86.60 per cent candidates have cleared the SSC examinations.

TS SSC 10th Result 2023: How to download the result

After logging on to any of the websites, students will see a direct link

When clicked, it will open a page where students will have to enter their roll number

Once the required details are entered, the website will display the result

Students can save a copy of the result for their convenience

This year, 4.84 lakh regular students appeared for the Class 10 exam and 4.19 lakh cleared it.

The Board also said that girls outperformed boys in the results declared today. A total of 2,793 schools secured 100 per cent pass percentage.

Among the districts, Nirmal was the top performer where the pass percentage stood at 99 per cent.

The Board officials also said that students who failed to clear their TS SSC exams 2023, can appear for the advanced supplementary exams from June 14 to June 22. The last date for paying the fees for the supplementary exam is May 26.

The Class 10 exams were held from April 3-13 in offline mode.

Last year, The Board conducted the SSC exam between May 23 and June 1.