TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets Released; Exam Begins On May 14

How to download TS IPASE 2018 Hall Ticket?
Step one: Go to official BIE, Telangana website: www.bie.telangana.gov.in.
Step two: Click on the IPASE Hall Ticket link on the home page.
Step three: in the new window click on hall ticket tab.
Step four: Click on the relevant hall ticket link.
Step five: Enter your previous/present hall ticket number.
Step six: Click on Submit and download your hall ticket.
After downloading the hall ticket, check all the details. In case of any discrepancy, you can mail to helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or call 040-24600110 between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM.
CommentsThis year the pass percentage for 1st year girl students was 69% and 1st year boy students was 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students was 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students was 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students was 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students was 67.24%.
