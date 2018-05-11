TS IPASE 2018 Hall Tickets Released; Exam Begins On May 14 Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall tickets for IPASE 2018 exam.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall tickets for IPASE 2018 exam. IPASE exam is conducted for students who failed to qualify in the intermediate exams conducted this year. Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations



How to download TS IPASE 2018 Hall Ticket?



Step one: Go to official BIE, Telangana website: www.bie.telangana.gov.in.



Step two: Click on the IPASE Hall Ticket link on the home page.



Step three: in the new window click on hall ticket tab.



Step four: Click on the relevant hall ticket link.



Step five: Enter your previous/present hall ticket number.



Step six: Click on Submit and download your hall ticket.



After downloading the hall ticket, check all the details. In case of any discrepancy, you can mail to helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or call 040-24600110 between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM.



This year the pass percentage for 1st year girl students was 69% and 1st year boy students was 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students was 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students was 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students was 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students was 67.24%.



