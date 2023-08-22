TS CPGET 2023 Result Announced: Here's What To Do Next

TS CPGET 2023 exams were held from June 30 to July 10, 2023.

The results of Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET 2022) were released on Tuesday, August 22. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website: https://cpget.tsche.ac.in. According to the portal, CPGET is conducted is conducted for candidates who are seeking admission into various postgraduate programmes, PG diploma courses and five-year integrated programmes offered by various Telangana universities like Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

As per local outlets, each participating university has 85 pr cent seats for local candidates, 50 per cent seats for non-local candidates, 15 per cent seats for SC category candidates and six per cent seats for ST category candidates.

Other websites to check the results are https://www.osmania.ac.in and http://www.ouadmissions.com.

Candidates need to keep their hall ticket number and date of birth handy to check Telangana CPGET result 2023.

Once logging on to the official website, candidates can view their results by entering their registration number and date of birth. The result details not only include the candidate's overall rank but also their sectional scores.

Osmania University conducted the written exam from June 30 to July 10, 2023.

As next step, the successful candidates will undergo a counselling process administered by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Before the declaration of the result, question papers and answer keys for all subjects were released on websites like www.osmania.ac.in and www.ouadmissions.com and students were given time to submit any objection.