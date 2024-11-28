Trump's Win Makes US Less Attractive For Higher Education, 42% International Students Avoiding Country: Survey

Donald Trump secured his re-election with a decisive victory, amassing 295 electoral votes against Kamala Harris's 226, surpassing the required 270 majority. This marks him as only the second Republican president in two decades to serve a second term, following George W. Bush (2001-2009).

However, Mr. Trump's re-election is making the US less attractive for higher education. A recent Keystone Pulse survey, along with search data, shows a concerning trend:

Key Survey Findings

Among over 600 international students surveyed in October, 42% indicated they are less likely to consider studying in the US due to Mr Trump's re-election.

Another 41% remain undecided, signaling potential hesitancy in the global student community. This leaves a crucial opportunity for US universities to engage and reassure prospective applicants.

Notably, 5% of prospective students explicitly stated a stronger disinterest in studying in the US, a statistic particularly concerning for postgraduate programs.

The Keystone study analysed search data spanning the week before and after the election, revealing a 3% drop in overall interest in US institutions. Region-specific insights highlight further nuances:

East Asia: -3%

South Asia: +9%

UK: -1%

Europe (excluding UK): -3%

North America: -17%

South America: +1%

Africa: -1%

Implications For US Universities

Postgraduate students seem to be especially affected by political changes and are more aware of the shifting situation in the US. This makes it important for universities to address their concerns and highlight the benefits of studying in the US.

As international students consider their choices, these trends could have a lasting impact on student movement around the world and the US's position as a top destination for education.