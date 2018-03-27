Training Programme To Link Madrasa Teachers With Mainstream Education System Launched

Minority Affairs Ministry, in collaboration with Jamia Millia Islamia University, has organised residential training programme for 40 Madrasa teachers and distributed certificates after completion of training.
These teachers will provide mainstream education like- Science, Maths, Computer, Hindi, English etc., said a statement from the government.
Mr Naqvi said that it's a matter of pleasure that more than 50 per cent of these teachers include women teachers.
"The objective of programme was to instill teaching and communication skills to the participants. Other lectures included were on latest teaching and assessment techniques," he said.
He also said that the Government has launched a campaign on war footing to link minority communities' educational institutions including madrasas with mainstream education system.
The statement said the Ministry of Minority Affairs has been working with commitment to "3E- Education, Employment & Empowerment".
It claimed that, in the last about six months, thousands of educational institutions of all Minority communities including Madarsas, have been included in the mainstream education system by connecting them with "3T-Teacher, Tiffin, Toilet".
