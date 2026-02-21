Telangana Open School Society 2026 Exams: Class 10, 12 Time Table Released, Complete Schedule Here

TOSS Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table 2026: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) under the School Education Department of the Telangana Government has announced the schedule for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 Intermediate Public Examinations for the April/May 2026 session. The theory examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held from April 20 to April 27 in two shifts each day - from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The Internal practical examinations will be held from April 28 to May 5, 2026.

On April 21, SSC students will take the English examination in the morning and the Indian Culture and Heritage exam in the afternoon. Intermediate learners will appear for English in the morning and Sociology in the afternoon.

In the following days, other academic subjects will be conducted. Mathematics and Business Studies for SSC students, along with Political Science, Chemistry, and additional core subjects for intermediate students, are scheduled between April 24 and April 25.

TOSS Class 10 and 12 Time table 2026 Download Link