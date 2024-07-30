Top Universities To Study Architecture In World

Architecture is the art of designing buildings and spaces, focusing on their appearance, function, and layout. Students aspiring to study architecture at a top global institution can refer to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. This ranking provides a comprehensive list of the best universities worldwide for higher education.

According to the ranking, UCL, London, is in first place, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) holds the second place.

Here is the list of universities to study architecture in the world:

University College London, London



Established in 1826 as London University, it is a public research university in London, England. It is the second-largest university in the United Kingdom by total enrollment.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Founded in 1861, MIT is a private research university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Established to address the growing industrialization of the United States, MIT adopted a European polytechnic model, emphasizing laboratory-based instruction in applied science and engineering.

Delft University of Technology

Located in Delft, Netherlands, Delft University of Technology is the oldest and largest Dutch public technical university. It specializes in engineering, technology, computing, design, and natural sciences.

ETH Zurich

Founded in 1854, it is a public research university in Zurich, Switzerland. It holds the fourth rank.

Manchester School of Architecture

This school of architecture is jointly administered by the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University in the city of Manchester, England.

There are also other universities that are pioneers in architecture studies, such as the National University of Singapore (NUS), Harvard University, Politecnico di Milano, Tsinghua University, University of California, Berkeley (UCB), University of Cambridge, EPFL - Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, The University of Hong Kong, Tongji University, and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.