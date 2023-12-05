Top Sustainable Universities Across World Based on QS Rankings 2024

QS World University Rankings

QS World University Rankings has released the list of top sustainable universities across the world. The QS Sustainability Rankings 2024 features nearly 1,400 universities from around the world.

As per the rankings, University of Toronto in Canada that was founded in 1827 is ranked first in the list. The university has over the years evolved into Canada's leading institution of learning, discovery and knowledge creation.

The universities' sustainability has been evaluated using a methodology that is comprised of indicators designed to measure an institution's ability to tackle the world's greatest environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges.

As per the official website of the QS World University Rankings, "Indicators are split into environmental sustainability measures - including sustainable institutions, sustainable education and sustainable research - and social impact measures, which includes equality, knowledge exchange, educational impact, employability and opportunities and quality of life."

The top 15 universities based on sustainability are as follows: