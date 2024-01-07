Top Public Sector Units Using GATE 2024 Score For Hiring, Details Here

GATE 2024 examination is scheduled to be held between February 3 and 11, 2024.

Various public sector entities, including the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Engineers India Limited (EIL), and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), will use the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 scores for their recruitment processes. The AAI will consider GATE 2024 results in architecture, civil engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and computer science and information technology.

EIL will use GATE 2024 results in civil, chemical, mechanical, and electrical engineering. IOCL will consider GATE 2024 results in chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer science and information technology, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, instrumentation engineering, mechanical engineering, and metallurgical engineering.



The GATE 2024 examination is scheduled to be held between February 3 and 11, 2024. A new paper - Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) - has been introduced this year, bringing the total number of subjects to 30.

Previously, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Limited announced that individuals taking the GATE 2024 exam are eligible to apply for the position of Executive Trainee (Tech) at NMDC Ltd.

Furthermore, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will also use GATE 2024 scores to select executive trainees in six engineering fields - chemical, civil, electrical, electronics, instrumentation, and mechanical - for the 2024 batch.