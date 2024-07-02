Top Pharmacy Institutions In India As Per NIRF Rankings

There are over 90 Pharmacy colleges in India. Of these, more than 50 are private, whereas over 30 are government-owned. The remaining is owned by semi-government institutions. Admissions to the top Pharmacy institutes in the country is based on the entrance exams such as NEET, MHT CET, GPAT, AP EAMCET, CUET, JEE MAIN and KCET.

The following are the top ten Pharmacy colleges in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Hyderabad with a score of 78.86 is the top ranked Pharmacy institute.

Jamia Hamdard in Delhi with a score of 78.74 is at the second position.

Birla Institute of Technology & Science- Pilani with a score of 76.67 is at the third place.

JSS College of Pharmacy in Tamil Nadu with a score 76.55 is at the fourth place.

Institute of Chemical Technology with a score of 75.42 in Maharashtra is at the fifth position.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali with a score of 73.58 is at the sixth place.



JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysore has a score of 72.78 is at the seventh place.

Panjab University in Chandigarh with a score of 72.34 is at the eighth position.

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, Karnataka has a score of 69.33 and ranks at the ninth position.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Tamil Nadu is at the 10th position with a score of 68.91.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015.