Top Free Courses On Robotics For Students In 2025

Free Courses 2025: Robotics is one of the most fascinating fields for students as it allows them to create machines that can perform tasks similar to humans-such as walking, talking, or carrying out simple activities. Alongside Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics is set to become one of the most prominent technologies of the future, especially with their growing integration. While many students focus on AI careers, robotics carries equal importance.

Students can explore robotics through various free online courses. Below are some of the best options to help them learn, grow, and even begin a career in this field:

1. University of Michigan

The University of Michigan offers several free robotics courses through GitHub and YouTube, all accessible via its official website. These courses cover everything from Linear Algebra and Calculus to the Robot Operating System, mobility, and programming for robotics. Students can also request access to a Google Sheet from the university website (robotics.umich.edu), which lists all available free courses for the upcoming semester.

2. MIT OpenCourseWare (OCW) Robotics Course

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) provides a comprehensive robotics course through its OpenCourseWare platform. With over 25 lessons, assignments, lecture notes, and projects, this course presents robotics in a structured and detailed manner, making it an excellent resource for students. You can find it here: Robotics by MIT 2025.

3. Swayam Robotics Course

Swayam's robotics program introduces students to the history of robotics, its components, and kinematics-a branch that deals with the motion of objects. It also covers robot sensors, vision, and locomotion. The eight-week course has already seen over 5,000 enrollments, with more than 1,000 students registering for its examination. It's especially suitable for engineering students or anyone keen on robotics.

Recently, the Delhi government unveiled a Rs. 170-crore initiative to upgrade 15 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) by adding courses in AI, Robotics, Electric Vehicle (EV) maintenance, and Green Energy. Robotics is increasingly being recognized as a crucial field for the nation's technological advancement.