Top Free Ethical Hacking Courses In 2025- From IIT Kharagpur To Cisco

Free Ethical Hacking Courses 2025: With cyberattacks increasing worldwide, almost every tech company today needs Ethical Hackers. They play a crucial role by officially testing systems, spotting weaknesses, and helping cybersecurity experts protect sensitive data, networks, and computer systems. The demand for Ethical Hackers is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, as companies continue to face threats from cybercriminals trying to steal valuable data.

If you're looking to start a career in this fast-growing field, there are several free online courses you can explore. Here's a list of the top free Ethical Hacking courses in 2025:

1. IIT Kharagpur - Swayam Ethical Hacking Course

With over 45,000 enrollments, this Ethical Hacking course is provided by the top professor of IIT Kharagpur for free at the Swayam Portal. The course aims to give through understanding of the safe practices they can use to safeguard their enterprise through various hacker attack scenario case studies. Students may be required to give an examination to receive the completion certificate.

2. Cisco's Ethical Hacker Course

More than 6 lakh students have enrolled for this 70 hour course that helps you become an Ethical Hacker in 2025.This course is completely free, self-paced and is provided by the Cisco Networking Academy. It focuses on teaching students ethical hacking and penetration skills.

3. IBM Ethical Hacking with Open Source Tools

This course by IBM aims to give students experience with Ethical Hacking tools such as Kali Linux which are used for gathering information, vulnerability analysis and more. It also teaches you to make simulated attacks through the Metasploit framework. With over 4,000 enrollments students can register for the free 2 month course starting today.

