Top Emerging Study Abroad Destinations, Average Living Costs

As visa regulations in traditional study destinations become more stringent, students are exploring a wider range of countries for their education. Countries like Malta, Singapore, Dubai, Italy, and various European nations are attracting Indian students with streamlined visa processes, diverse academic programs, and competitive living and tuition fees.

French President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious target to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030. French universities offer a variety of programs, many in English, catering to students with different language preferences. According to University Living data, living expenses in Paris can reach up to 1,200 Euros (Rs 1.07 lakh) per month, while other regions in France offer more budget-friendly accommodation, ranging between 600 Euros (Rs 53,718) and 800 Euros (Rs 71,632) per month.

Germany's renowned engineering and technology programs come with low or no tuition fees, and living expenses average between 800 Euros and 1,000 Euros per month.

Spain offers a vibrant academic setting with reasonable tuition fees and living expenses. Accommodation costs vary from 400 Euros to 700 Euros per month, with total monthly expenses ranging between 800 Euros and 1,200 Euros.

In Malta, living costs are lower compared to other European countries, with accommodation ranging from 300 Euros to 600 Euros per month and total expenses from 700 Euros to 1,000 Euros per month.

Ireland, Italy, and Singapore

Ireland is witnessing a significant rise in Indian student enrollment due to its excellent education system and post-study opportunities. Accommodation costs in the country range between 500 Euros and 1,000 Euros per month, with overall living expenses between 1,200 Euros and 1,800 Euros per month.

In Italy, private housing costs range from 600 Euros to 1,000 Euros, with total living expenses around 1,000 Euros to 1,500 Euros per month.

Singapore, known for its strong business and finance programs, has witnessed a surge in the presence of Indian students. Accommodation costs in Singapore range from SGD 865 for quadruple sharing to SGD 1,400 for single rooms, with total monthly living expenses ranging from SGD 1,200 to 2,000.

Dubai and New Zealand: Emerging Educational Hubs

Dubai's rising status as an educational hub is evident in its growing Indian student population. The cost of accommodation in Dubai varies significantly, with total monthly living expenses ranging from AED 3,000 (Rs 68,214) to 6,000 (Rs 1,36,428).

New Zealand's top-tier education and breathtaking natural beauty make it a favored destination for international students. Accommodation costs in New Zealand range from NZD 340 for shared rooms to NZD 400 and above for studios, with total living expenses typically falling between NZD 1,200 and 1,500 per month.

Tool For Informed Decision-Making

To help students plan their international education, the University Living Cost of Living Calculator offers a detailed tool for estimating expenses based on location, accommodation type, and lifestyle preferences.