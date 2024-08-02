Top 5 Universities To Study In Poland

When planning for higher education, students consider various factors such as institute rankings, job prospects, fees, and safety. Poland has become an attractive destination for many international students, offering high-quality education and relatively low crime rates, though visitors should remain vigilant against petty theft and street crime, particularly at train stations and in crowded areas.

Here are some of the top universities in Poland:

University of Warsaw

The University of Warsaw is the largest and most prestigious university in Poland. It holds the 258th position in the QS World University Rankings 2025 and ranks 101-150 in the rankings by subject. Additionally, it is second in the European University Rankings for Eastern Europe.

Located in Krakow, Jagiellonian University consists of 16 faculties with approximately 4,000 academic staff providing education to around 40,000 students.

The university offers over 87 different fields of study and attracts a significant number of international students with programs available in foreign languages. It ranks 312th in the QS World University Rankings 2025 and 101-140 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Warsaw University of Technology is a leading institution focused on engineering and applied sciences. It has 17 faculties covering nearly all fields within these disciplines and offers full BSc and MSc. programs in English aimed at both foreign and Polish students. It is ranked 527 in QS World University Rankings 2025.

Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań is a research-oriented institution ranked 761-770 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. It offers social benefits to students, including need-based scholarships, special scholarships for students with disabilities, and one-time grants.

Gdańsk University of Technology (Gdańsk Tech) is a public and autonomous state university offering over 40 study programs in Polish and nearly 20 in English, spanning Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral levels. It is ranked 801-850 in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

Check Advisory For Indian Students In Poland

Visa

Poland is a part of the Schengen zone. There are several types of visas to choose from:

"C" type - a short-term Schengen visa allows the holder to stay in the

Schengen territory for up to 90 days in 180 days period

"D" type - a long-term national visa issued for up to one year allowing travel around the Schengen area for up to 90 days in 180 days.

A visa can only be extended in exceptional situations.