Tamil Nadu Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Hall Tickets Out, Exam On December 10

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Candidates can access the admit card at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The hall ticket for the police constable recruitment exam was released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Monday. Individuals scheduled to appear for the examination on December 10, 2023, can access the admit card at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The registration process commenced on August 18 and concluded on September 17. The recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 3,359 vacant positions in the roles of Grade-II constable, Grade-II jail warders, and fireman.

The TNUSRB PC hall ticket contains essential details such as the candidate's name, exam venue, exam date and time, exam name, exam day guidelines, and other pertinent information.

Candidates are required to bring a hard copy of the hall ticket and a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Those who do not present the TNUSRB PC admit card will be denied entry into the examination hall.

It is imperative for candidates to carefully review the details mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancies are identified, candidates should promptly contact the relevant authority for rectification.

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card: Steps to download

Go to the official TNUSRB website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Click on the TNUSRB PC Recruitment 2023 admit card link.

Enter your user ID and password to log in.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download the admit card for future reference.

TNUSRB PC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have completed Class 10 from a recognised institution and board. Furthermore, candidates must fall within the age range of 18 to 26 years as of July 1, 2023, to be eligible for the selection process.

TNUSRB PC Recruitment 2023: Reservation

According to the official notice, over 20 percent of the overall vacancies will be reserved for candidates who have pursued their education from Class 1 to 10 with Tamil as the medium of instruction.