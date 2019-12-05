Tamil Nadu Open University Releases December 2019 Exam Hall Ticket

TNOU December 2019 exam hall ticket has been released on tnou.ac.in

Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has released admit cards for the December 2019 Term End Examination (TEE). The TNOU December 2019 TEE admit cards are available on the University's official website. Candidates who had applied to appear for the December exam can download their hall ticket using their enrollment number. The December Term End Exam 2019 will begin on December 7, 2019.

TNOU will conduct December 2019 Term End Exam two sessions, forenoon session, and afternoon session.

TNOU December 2019 Exam Hall Ticket Download Link

The programme-wise date sheet is also available on the TNOU website and students are advised to cross-check the exam dates on their hall ticket with the date sheet available on the TNOU website.

In case of any discrepancy found in the Hall-Ticket regarding Subject Code, Centre Name, Enrollment Number etc. for Current Exam should be brought immediately to the notice of the Controller of Examinations, Tamil Nadu Open University for necessary action. For details Contact: 044-24306660/661/662.

The TNOU December exam will conclude in January 2020. The result will tentatively be released in February/March.

On the day of the examination, a student must carry their hall ticket, and TNOU identity card.

The date of Practical Examination will be intimated later through University website, 'www.tnou.ac.in'.

