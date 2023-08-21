TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins Today, Steps To Apply

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: The option filling and locking processes will begin on August 24

The Directorate of medical education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu has started the registration process for TN NEET UG counselling today, August 21. Eligible medical candidates are invited to register for the TN NEET UG Round 2 through the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.

According to the schedule, candidates can register for the NEET UG Counselling from August 21, 2023, till August 22, 2023, up till 5 PM. The option filling and locking processes will begin on August 24 and will go on till August 28. The process of seat allotment will take place from August 29 to August 30 and students must report to their allocated college by September 4

"The candidates who wish to retain the college taken in first round of online counseling need not participate in the second round of counseling. All candidates should read the Prospectus thoroughly before starting choice filling.

How to Register for TN NEET UG Round 2 Counselling

Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on UG courses and select the registration link

Enter the required details in the round 2 registration form

Fill out the college preferences in the choice filling link after logging in

Save the choices and click on the final submission link

Download a copy of the forms for future records

It is to be noted that students can edit their choice as many times as they want before locking. However, once the choices are locked, they will not be able to edit them.

“Candidates can edit their choices any number of times before locking, But once locked they will not be allowed to edit. Hence candidates are requested to check their choices and the order of preference before locking” reads the official notification.

Once allotted seats, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report to the colleges with the required documents. The verification of documents will be done in the colleges only. Additionally, they will also be required to produce a self-declaration, acknowledging that their admission will be cancelled if any discrepancies are found during the admission process.