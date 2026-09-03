This Australian University Introduces AI Chatbot For Compulsory Psychology Classes

Australia's Macquarie University has introduced an AI chatbot as part of weekly classes for two compulsory psychology subjects, according to a report by The Independent. The chatbot interacts with students by asking questions and helping them work through their coursework. The initiative has drawn criticism from some academics, who have raised concerns about its potential impact on students' learning experience. The university, however, said the AI tool is intended to support teaching rather than replace conventional classroom instruction.

Participation in the chatbot-based activities is optional. Students are also required to complete digital readings, quizzes, and videos as part of their coursework. Their assessments are conducted separately through research assignments and examinations, the university said, as quoted by The Independent.

The report said face-to-face classes are expected to return in 2027, with teaching delivered through in-person and online formats in alternating semesters.

The shift has triggered concern among students after the two psychology subjects moved online for the second semester, having previously been taught in person.

One student said they felt "short-changed" because of changes to the degree structure that resulted in them having to take the online version of the subjects.

The student also questioned the role of AI in the classes, saying the experience involved completing activities with a chatbot instead of participating in group discussions or learning directly from a teacher. The Guardian quoted the student as expressing concern that such technology could eventually affect teaching jobs.

Previously, students taking the online courses could attend optional weekly tutorials on Zoom conducted by paid academics. These sessions have now become the primary teaching activity, supported by digital learning materials and videos.

Macquarie University said the chatbot was developed in collaboration with educators. According to the university, the tool is designed to complement the work of teachers rather than replace them.

Meanwhile, the University of Sydney has also expanded its use of AI through Cogniti, a generative AI platform designed for education. Academics use the platform for applications, including AI chatbots and scenario-based learning.