These Unique Courses At IITs Will Help Aspirants With Emerging Jobs

The Indian Institutes of Technologies offer various courses to create experts and skilled professionals in the emerging fields such as Semiconductors and Medical Sciences & Engineering. Students can opt for studying these branches of education to delve into the unexplored fields of engineering.

Web-enabled Full-Time Master's for Working Professionals

Institute: IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras' Master's Programme has been designed for professionals who wish to enhance their expertise while working on their existing jobs.

Many technology companies in India employ a large number of technically qualified engineers from top universities who work in diverse high-tech areas. Since many of these engineers nurture the dreams of higher education, companies sometimes struggle to retain their best employees as these ambitious engineers may leave their jobs after the initial period to pursue higher education. This three-year programme helps employees receive better training in advanced areas and gives the companies the advantage to retain their best employees, without them having to take a break.

The classes for the web-enabled MTech programme is held completely online. The students/ working professionals can take this programme from their offices. The medium of classes helps the professionals to pursue their education and career without having any clash between their work and academic pursuits. The course is tailored to suit professionals' hectic workplace. The classes are conducted by the faculty from IIT Madras and other premier academic institutions and eminent industry professionals.

BS in Medical Sciences and Technology

Institute: IIT Madras

IIT Madras recently launched a BS Programme in Medical Sciences and Engineering. The course is a game-changing interdisciplinary programme that bridges Medicine and Engineering. The course structure of the programme involves an internship in a hospital to tie theory and practice. The programme has been designed to cover basic engineering principles that are necessary to understand physiology. The course structure of the programme covers fundamental sciences to understand physiology, basics of mathematical methods, machine learning, medical imaging etc to build mathematical structure. The students are also taught the application of these fundamentals to the functioning of physiological systems.

The courses in the programme will be taught by both medical and engineering faculty, and will provide a strong research base for students. The contents of Physiology courses offered by the programme include Anatomy and Physiology of Organs, Mathematical Modelling of the Organ System, Pathology of the Organ System and its interaction with other systems, Diagnostics / Measurement system and Treatment Protocols.



BTech in Microelectronics and VLSI

Institute: IIT Mandi

The programme is designed to support and create manpower for the growing semiconductor industry in the upcoming years .

This course has been created to prepare undergraduates in the core area of Very-large-scale Integration- VLSI with industrial standard Electronic Design Automation-EDA tools to understand the current scenario and the state of the art. The programme will teach students to acquire both theoretical knowledge and practical skills in VLSI specialisation and chip designing. The curriculum is supported with the advanced courses of VLSI specialisation in device level, design, fabrication and tools.

The programme has been designed keeping in view the very strong industry-oriented requirements for the growing Semi conductor industry in the country. The course structure includes practicum-based learning with industry-oriented courses, the chip designing EDA tools (Cadence, Mentor Graphics, Synopsys, Silvaco, Centaurus and Comsol) based learning. These tools are the latest one and used in all the VLSI industries. The students will be provided with around 100 Class and 1000 class clean room facility at IIT Mandi for device fabrications. They will be skilled in the designing as well as fabrication aspects of the chip.

BTech in General Engineering

Institute: IIT Mandi

A General Engineering programme is an interdisciplinary programme which means the programme draws knowledge from several other fields to give

students a foundation of theoretical and practical knowledge for a career in engineering. The students will undergo active learning in an interdisciplinary approach through collaboration

with industry/academia for specialisation. The programme is designed in a flexible manner which allows students to choose from the variety of specialisation available. Under the programme, the students can choose from the variety of courses such as the Robotics and control, Mobile Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence, Data Mining for Decision Making, Mechatronics, Robot Programming, Modelling and Simulation, Deep Learning for Robotics, Specialisation courses for Product Design, Specialization courses for e- Mobility, Systems Design for Electric Vehicle, Specialisation Courses for Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, Design for Manufacturing and Assembly, Mathematical Foundations of Data Science among others.