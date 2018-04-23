Tenth Batch Of EPGP Begins At IIM Indore The tenth batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) began at IIM Indore on April 23, 2018. Total 67 participants registered for the programme.

Total 67 participants registered for IIM Indore's EPGP programme Indore: The tenth batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) began at IIM Indore on April 23, 2018. Total 67 participants registered for the programme. The chief guest for the inaugural ceremony was Mr. Kamal Singal, CEO, Arvind Realty.



Professor Ashish Sadh, Chair, EPGP welcomed the participants to the Institute and congratulated them for being a part of IIM Indore for a year.



During the inaugural ceremony, Professor SK Ghosh (Dean, Planning and Development) noted that being a part of EPGP is an important decision at this stage of the life-while one takes a break from the career to learn and enhance the knowledge they already have.



'Things around are changing at a very fast pace and hence the enhancement of skills will always be important in the coming years', he said.



He encouraged the students to focus on studies inside and outside the classroom, so as to sharpen management and soft skills as well. He also discussed about how the course curriculum has changed and evolved since its launch.



This was followed by the address by Mr. Kamal Singal.



Mr. Singal is an alum of the EPGP batch 2004-2006.



Sharing his experience while studying at IIM Indore, Mr. Singal said that taking a break from your job and investing in further studies not only helps in attaining a better job over a period of time but also helps in enhancing our own skills and updating our knowledge as per the industry requirements.



'Enrolling in this course may feel like a risk, but a risk taken is the only way that can make you feel satisfied at the end of the day. It will help you feel free of regrets of what you should have done, and you couldn't do', he said.



He noted that since the participants are already having a good work experience before pursuing EPGP, they are already aware of the management skills.



"However, this course helps them to correlate the newer problems and solve them in a better manner contextually," he said.



'India has progressed tremendously in the past seventy years. This is the best time to be in India as a businessman, entrepreneur, or a manager. Since India is evolving and taking a plight, it will provide us too with opportunities to take a jump in our careers', he added.



