89.09% Students Clear Telangana SSC Exam In Hyderabad

Telangana SSC Result 2019 Declared. 92.43% Pass

Hyderabad stood last, in pass percentage, among all the districts in Telangana in this year's annual class 10 board exam. 89.09% students in the district have cleared the exam. Jagityal district has topped with 99.30 per cent students passing the exam this year. Overall, 92.43% of the students have passed class 10 examination in the State. Girls have outperformed boys with pass percentage of 93.68. The figure for boys is 91.18 per cent. A total of 506,202 students had appeared in the examination.

Secretary of Education B. Janardhan Reddy said the overall pass percentage has gone up by 8.65% in comparison to last year.

As many as 4,374 schools have cent per cent results.

Mr Reddy announced that advanced supplementary examination will be held from June 10 to 24.

Admission to first year intermediate courses in colleges and schools in the State will begin on May 21. The classes for intermediate courses will begin on June 1 at Government, Private Aided, Private Unaided, Co-operative, T.S.Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, BC Welfare Residential, Incentive, Minority Residential, KGBV, T.S.Model Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges.

Schedule for the second admission phase will be released after the first admission process concludes on July 1.

The authorities took extra precautions in declaring SSC results in view of the huge row triggered by goof-up in the results of Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) exams last month.

TSBSE took various steps to re-verify the results before announcing. The results of students who failed in one subject or marked absent were thoroughly checked. Officials said a five-lay scrutiny process was put in place to ensure that there were no glitches.

The education department also decided to conduct counselling for students and parents to prevent suicides by students. All schools were asked to hold counselling sessions to instill confidence among students.

At least 22 students committed suicide and massive protests by opposition, student bodies and parents broke out over the bungling by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in evaluation of answer scripts and errors in processing and tabulation of mark sheets.

BIE announced the Intermediate results on April 18. Of 9.74 lakh students who appeared in the exams held in February-March, 3.28 lakh failed to obtain pass marks. However, glaring glitches by BIE and an IT company hired by the Board triggered unrest among students.

Massive protests forced the government to announce free re-verification of answer sheets of all 3.28 lakh students who had failed in the exams. This process is currently underway.

