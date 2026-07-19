Telangana PGECET 2026 Phase 1 Web Options Begin Today; Check Schedule, Seat Allotment Date

TS PGECET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the TS PGECET 2026 Phase 1 web options process for admissions to M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch. and Pharm.D (Post Baccalaureate) programmes. Eligible candidates who have completed certificate verification can now exercise their college and course preferences through the official counselling portal.

As per the revised schedule, the web options window will remain open from July 19 to July 21, 2026, while the editing facility will be available on July 22. The Phase 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on July 26, 2026.

Direct Link: TS PGECET 2026 Phase 1 Web Options Entry

TS PGECET 2026 Phase 1 Web Options: Important Dates

Candidates should keep track of the following counselling schedule:

Phase 1 Web Options: July 19 to July 21, 2026

July 19 to July 21, 2026 Web Options Editing: July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 26, 2026

July 26, 2026 Reporting at Allotted Colleges & Original Certificate Verification: July 27 to July 30, 2026

Candidates must exercise and save their web options within the prescribed deadline.

TS PGECET 2026 Phase 1 Web Options: Important Guidelines

Candidates should follow these instructions while exercising web options:

Log in using the prescribed credentials to submit web options.

Verify details such as category, local area, income, qualification and specialization before selecting preferences.

Exercise options carefully and keep a printout of the saved choices.

Seat allotment will be prepared based on the options exercised and candidate eligibility.

Candidates allotted a seat must report to the allotted college with original certificates and fee payment receipt within the notified schedule; otherwise, the admission will stand cancelled.

Candidates should complete the Phase 1 web options process within the deadline and regularly visit the official counselling portal for seat allotment and further admission updates.