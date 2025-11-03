Telangana IPE Exams 2026: Fees, Rules Revised For Class 11, 12, Details Here

Telangana IPE Exams 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has revised the exam fee structure and rules for Class 11 and 12 Intemediate Public Exams (IPE) 2025. The deadline for payment of fees has also been revised to November 14, 2025.

According to the new exam fee structure, the fees for first year (Class 11) exams has been increased from Rs. 520 to Rs. 530 and an additional fee of Rs. 100 has been implemented for English practical exams besides the Rs. 240 total fee of practical exams. The minimum fee for any subject now stands at Rs. 530.

For Class 12 (second year) students, the total fees has been increased to Rs. 530 and science stream fee to Rs. 530.

Telangana IPE Exam Reforms

Students who completed the two-year Intermediate course in 2024 or later can enhance their scores within two years, with up to two attempts allowed. Those who passed the IPE March 2025 exams may reappear in March 2026 for their final attempt, provided they haven't already used both opportunities.

Moreover, the previous five-year restriction for failed students has been eliminated, allowing candidates from earlier batches to reappear in failed subjects regardless of the year.

Students can read the full notification here - "Telangana IPE Exams 2026 Fees, Reforms".

The Telangana board Class 11 exams will begin from February 25, while Class 12 exams start on February 26, 2026.