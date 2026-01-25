Advertisement

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Application Window Open For Candidates

Application window for Telangana High Court vacancies closes on February 13, with positions like office subordinate and junior assistant.

Telangana High Court Invites Applications For 859 District Court Posts
  • Telangana High Court invites applications for 859 ministerial and subordinate posts
  • Application deadline for district court vacancies is February 13
  • Positions include office subordinate, junior assistant, process server, and others
New Delhi:

The Telangana High Court is inviting applications for 859 posts of ministerial and subordinate positions in the district courts across the state. Candidates can visit tshc.gov.in to apply.

The application window for the vacancies will close on February 13. There are 319 vacancies for office subordinate, 159 for junior assistant, and 95 for process server and many other posts for other positions like field assistant, examiner etc.

Vacancies for all these positions are different and candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the eligibility criteria. The minimum age limit is 18 and the maximum is 46.

Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website

2. Click Direct Court Recruitment 2026

3. Complete the registration process

4. Login using credentials

5. Fill out the form

6. Upload documents

7. Submit the fee and download the confirmation for future use

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates regarding the vacancy.

