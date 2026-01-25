Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Application Window Open For Candidates

The Telangana High Court is inviting applications for 859 posts of ministerial and subordinate positions in the district courts across the state. Candidates can visit tshc.gov.in to apply.

The application window for the vacancies will close on February 13. There are 319 vacancies for office subordinate, 159 for junior assistant, and 95 for process server and many other posts for other positions like field assistant, examiner etc.

Vacancies for all these positions are different and candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the eligibility criteria. The minimum age limit is 18 and the maximum is 46.

Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website

2. Click Direct Court Recruitment 2026

3. Complete the registration process

4. Login using credentials

5. Fill out the form

6. Upload documents

7. Submit the fee and download the confirmation for future use

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates regarding the vacancy.