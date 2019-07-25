Osmania University Releases Answer Key For PG Entrance Test

Telangana CPGET Answer Key Released; Raise Objections By July 30

Osmania University has released the answer key for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test held for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2019-2020. Candidates who took the exam can download the answer key from the official website. Candidates can also raise objection to the answer key till July 30.

Download Answer Key

Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University conducted the post graduate entrance exam also referred to as the TSPGCET from July 8 to July 20.

After considering the issues raised in the answer key, the University will declare the PGCET result.

"Admissions are conducted through a process of web based counseling. The schedule for certificate verification will be announce after declaring the results. Before allotment of admissions, the qualified and eligible candidates have to exercise options through web in the order of their preference," reads the exam notice released by Osmania University.

Meanwhile, Kakatiya University which is one of the constituent universities which participates in the PGCET, is likely to release the undergraduate and postgraduate results for second and fourth semester students soon. Though media reports suggest the university would announce the result today, no such announcement has been made by the university yet.

