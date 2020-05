Telangana Board Inter Exam For Pending Papers In June; Spot Evaluation Begins

Telangana Board inter exam for pending subjects will be held in June

Pending inter examinations in Telangana will be held in June. For Telangana Board students exams for Geography and Modern Language papers were postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown. The exams will now be held in June.

The pending exams will be held on June 3. The exams will be held in the forenoon session, from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam will be held only for second year students. The two exams were earlier scheduled on March 23 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Board will not release new hall tickets for inter students and students will be allowed to appear for the exam using the hall ticket issued earlier. The exam centres will also be the same as before.

Moreover, the board has begun spot evaluation for inter examination. The spot evaluation process began on May 13. Every precaution is being observed during the evaluation process.

While the board has not fixed any date for TS Inter result declaration, it may be released in second week of June, after the pending paper exams and evaluation is completed.

Meanwhile, the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao announced an extension of lockdown till May 29 in Telangana. PM Modi too, in his address to the nation on May 12, said that lockdown 4.0 will be implemented after the current lockdown ends but it will be different from the earlier lockdown periods.

Click here for more Education News