Team India Wins 9 Medals At 19th International Earth Science Olympiad

India has recorded its best-ever performance at the International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO), with the four-member Indian team winning nine medals at the 19th edition of the competition in Turin, Italy.

The Indian contingent won four gold, three silver and two bronze medals across the different competitions held during the Olympiad. The event was organised from August 20 to 27, 2026.

The Indian team comprised Saumik Mandal, Aaron Maiti, Riddhi Ranjan and Md Ehtesham Rizwi. The students had undergone a three-week training and selection programme at the Department of Geology, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda before being selected for the international competition.

The students won medals in the written and practical examinations, International Team Field Investigation and Earth Science Project competitions. The nine-medal haul marks an improvement over India's performance at the 2025 edition, where the country won seven medals.

Students Selected From 17,000 Participants

The four students were selected after competing with around 17,000 students during the national selection process. They later attended the intensive training programme at the university from May 20 to June 11, 2026.

The International Earth Science Olympiad gives school students an opportunity to compete in areas related to Earth sciences. The competition involves subjects and activities linked to geology, geophysics, meteorology, oceanography and environmental science. India's selection process includes a national entrance test, a training camp and the Indian National Earth Science Olympiad before the final team is chosen.

India's previous best performance in the in-person IESO was 10 medals in 2019. However, the 2026 result has been described as the country's best-ever performance by the team involved in the competition.

The achievement adds another strong performance by Indian school students on the international science Olympiad stage.