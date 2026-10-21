Tripura Board Timetable 2027: When Will Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Be Out?

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to release the timetable for the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations. Students can check the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in, for the latest updates.

The timetable will mention the exam dates for each subject, along with timings and important instructions. Students can use the schedule to plan their revision and prepare for the exams.

The board has not yet announced the date for releasing the 2027 timetable. Students should keep checking the official website for updates and avoid relying on unconfirmed information.

How To Download Tripura Board Timetable 2027

Once the timetable is released, students can follow these steps to download it:

Visit the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in .

. Check the latest notifications on the homepage.

Find the link for the Class 10 Madhyamik or Class 12 Higher Secondary timetable.

Click on the relevant link to open the date sheet.

Check the subject-wise exam dates and timings.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Students can also take a printout of the timetable to keep track of their exam dates.

Details Mentioned On The TBSE Date Sheet 2027

The timetable will include details such as:

Class and examination name

Subject names and codes, where applicable

Exam dates and days

Examination timings and duration

Practical exam details, if applicable

Important instructions for students

Students should check these details carefully after downloading the date sheet.

Tripura Board Exam Timings 2027

The examination timings for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 exams have not yet been announced. TBSE will share the timings through its official timetable.

Students should wait for the final schedule instead of assuming that the timings will be the same as last year. They should also check the reporting time and other instructions before appearing for their exams.