Tata Motors, NIT Trichy Collaborate For Education And Research Programs Tata Motors Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, for the introduction of innovative programs in education and research.

Tata Motors Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, for the introduction of innovative programs in education and research. Taking their first steps towards a long journey of technological collaboration, a statement from Tata Motors said, both entities will be working in areas of mutual interest, with an aim to cater to the future engineering needs of the industry and academia.



The MoU has been signed for a period of five years, under which joint R&D projects will also be undertaken towards the development of new technologies in various engineering domains.



The signing of the MoU was conducted in the presence of Mr. Gajendra Chandel, Chief Human Resource Officer, Tata Motors Ltd., and Dr Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli.



"Our multi-dimensional partnership with NIT Tiruchirappalli will help us bridge the gap between academic excellence and business requirements, to create an industry ready workforce," Mr. Gajendra Chandel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Motors, said.



He further added, "This MoU will help us bolster our competitive edge and develop next-gen engineering skills, not only within the company but also that of our academic partners with proficient faculties, in line with our vision & mission to create a future ready organization."



Dr Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, said, "We are excited about partnering with Tata Motors to collaborate in pioneering engineering technology for mobility. The association will enable joint research in key areas, which will feed into the future products of Tata Motors, as well as allow for advanced training of students to get hands-on experience during live projects".



"The exposure would also help the faculty and students align to the latest industry practices and hone their skills in accordance with the evolving requirements of the industry. We see the program as an opportunity for us to develop a talent pool that would have an edge, equipped with advanced knowledge and ready to join the workforce," she added.



National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli



National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, commonly referred to as NIT Tiruchirappalli or NIT Trichy, is a university with a deemed university status. It was declared as an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India, established to provide education and research in various branches of engineering and technology for the advancement of learning and dissemination of knowledge in such branches.



Tata Motors



Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 42 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 76 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.



