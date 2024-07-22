Tata Memorial Centre Invites Applications For Medical Officer Posts, Check Details

Tata Memorial Centre is inviting applications for various Medical Officer positions across multiple disciplines. These full-time roles are available at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre (MPMMCC), Varanasi, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The application deadline is August 10. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website.