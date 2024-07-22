Advertisement
Tata Memorial Centre Invites Applications For Medical Officer Posts, Check Details

Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2024: These full-time roles are available at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre (MPMMCC), Varanasi, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2024: The application deadline is August 10.
Tata Memorial Centre is inviting applications for various Medical Officer positions across multiple disciplines. These full-time roles are available at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre (MPMMCC), Varanasi, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The application deadline is August 10. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

Vacancies And Requirements:

  • Medical Officer 'F' (Medical Oncology) - 1 post for unreserved category
  • Pay Level: Level 13 (Pre-revised PB-4, Rs 37400-67000 + 8700 GP)
  • Age Limit: 50 years
  • Qualification: DM/DNB (Medical Oncology) or equivalent with 5 years of experience, or MD/DNB (Medicine) with 8 years of experience in a teaching hospital.

Medical Officer 'E' (Medical Oncology) (Solid Tumor) - 1 UR

  • Pay Level: Level 12 (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs 15,600-39,100 + Rs 7,600 GP)
  • Age Limit: 45 years
  • Qualification: DM/DNB (Medical Oncology) or MD/DNB (Medicine) with 3 years of experience in Solid Tumor Medical Oncology.

Medical Officer 'E' (Nuclear Medicine) - 1 UR

  • Pay Level: Level 12 (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs 15,600-39,100 + Rs 7,600 GP)
  • Age Limit: 45 years
  • Qualification: MD/DNB (Nuclear Medicine) with 3 years of experience in Nuclear Medicine.
  • Medical Officer 'E' (Plastic Surgery) - 1 UR
  • Pay Level: Level 12 (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs 15,600-39,100 + Rs 7,600 GP)
  • Age Limit: 45 years
  • Qualification: MCh/DNB (Plastic Surgery) with 1 year of experience in Onco-reconstruction and Microvascular Surgery.

Medical Officer 'E' (Radiation Oncology) - 1 UR

  • Pay Level: Level 12 (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs 15,600-39,100 + Rs 7,600 GP)
  • Age Limit: 45 years
  • Qualification: MD/DNB (Radiation Oncology/Radiotherapy) with 3 years of experience in a teaching hospital or cancer centre.
  • Medical Officer 'E' (Radiodiagnosis) - 1 UR
  • Pay Level: Level 12 (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs 15600-39100 + Rs 7600 GP)
  • Age Limit: 45 years
  • Qualification: MD/DNB (Radiology/Radio-diagnosis) with 3 years of experience in Radiodiagnosis.

Medical Officer 'E' (Surgical Oncology) - 1 UR

  • Pay Level: Level 12 (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs 15,600-39,100 + Rs 7,600 GP)
  • Age Limit: 45 years
  • Qualification: MCh/DNB (Surgical Oncology) with 1 year of experience, or MS/DNB (General Surgery) with 3 years of experience in Surgical Oncology.
  • Medical Officer 'D' (Staff Clinic) - 1 UR
  • Pay Level: Level 11 (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs 15,600-39,100 + Rs 6,600 GP)
  • Age Limit: 40 years
  • Qualification: MD/DNB (General Medicine/Internal Medicine) with 1 year of experience.

Medical Officer 'D' (Anesthesiology) - 2 UR

  • Pay Level: Level 11 (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs 15,600-39,100 + Rs 6,600 GP)
  • Age Limit: 40 years
  • Qualification: MD/DNB (Anesthesia) with 1 year of experience. Experience in Critical Care and Pain Management is desirable.
  • Medical Officer 'D' (General Medicine) - 1 UR
  • Pay Level: Level 11 (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs 15,600-39,100 + Rs 6600 GP)
  • Age Limit: 40 years
  • Qualification: MD/DNB (Internal Medicine) with 1 year of experience.

Medical Officer 'D' (Transfusion Medicine) - 1 UR

  • Pay Level: Level 11 (Pre-revised PB-3, Rs 15,600-39,100 + Rs 6,600 GP)
  • Age Limit: 40 years
  • Qualification: MD/DNB (Transfusion Medicine) with 1 year of experience in Blood Bank/Transfusion Medicine.

Key Points To Note:

  • Candidates must upload the required documents and attend an interview/written examination/skill test based on the details provided in the online application.
  • Incomplete or non-submitted applications will be rejected.
  • Age and experience will be considered as of August 10, 2024.
  • Reserved category candidates are entitled to age relaxation as per government rules.
  • The application fee is Rs 300 (exempt for SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-servicemen).
  • Benefits include allowances, training support, medical facilities, accommodation (subject to availability), and retirement benefits under the New Pension Scheme.

Check detailed notification here

