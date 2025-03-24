Tanzania's Top Medical University Invites Indian Students For PG Programmes

Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Services (MUHAS), a leading public medical university in Tanzania, is inviting applications from Indian students for postgraduate courses in various fields, including medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, nursing, traditional medicine, and public health. The deadline for international applications is March 31, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the MUHAS website.

The university encourages Indian students to explore these opportunities as part of its efforts to promote international academic collaboration.

Details regarding the application process, course eligibility, duration, and other relevant information are available on the official website.

For queries, candidates may contact icu@muhas.ac.tz, international@muhas.ac.tz, or call +255 719 696 404.

Application Process

All applications must be submitted online through the designated portal on the MUHAS website. Hard-copy submissions will not be processed.

Application Fee



Tanzanian applicants: 100,000 Tanzanian shillings

Foreign applicants: 50 US dollars (Rs 4,279.14)



Payment methods:

Local applicants: Mobile Money (as per instructions on the application portal).

Foreign applicants: Direct deposit to the MUHAS NBC Bank Account.

Bank Account Details For Foreign Applicants:

Bank Name: NBC Samora Branch

Account Number: 012105003582

SWIFT Code: NLCBTZTXXXXX

Documents Required For Submission



Applicants must upload clear scanned copies of the following documents:

An up-to-date detailed curriculum vitae (CV).

Copies of ordinary-level and advanced-level secondary education certificates, undergraduate certificates, and academic transcripts.

MSc Superspecialization applicants must also submit their Master of Medicine (MMed) certificates and academic transcripts.

Internship certificate (if applicable).

Birth certificate.

A letter from the employer confirming readiness to release the applicant for studies.

Foreign applicants must also submit a receipt of the application fee payment.

All applicants must be proficient in written and spoken English. Successful candidates will be required to present original certificates and transcripts for verification at the time of admission.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India has no role in the nomination or selection of candidates. This public notice is being issued solely for informational purposes. The final selection of candidates will be determined by the donor country.

Click here to view the list of postgraduate programmes offered at MUHAS.