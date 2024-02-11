TANCET 2024: Registrations For Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test To End Tomorrow

TANCET 2024

Anna University, Chennai has extended the registration dates for The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET-2024). Candidates willing to appear in the exam can visit the official website of TANCET to register for the exam by February 12, 2024. The previous deadline for registration was February 7,2024.



The tentative deadline for the release of the hall ticket is February 21, 2024.



Candidates will be required to enter their details such as name, Email ID, Date of birth and mobile number to register for the exam. The process will also require educational details, photograph, signature among others.



The TANCET MCA and MBA will be held on March 9, 2023. CEETA-PG will be conducted on March 10, 2024.



Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes offered at the following universities:



-University Departments of Anna University, Chennai – 25, Anna University Regional, Campuses and University Colleges of Engineering.



-Annamalai University.



-Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges.



-Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) under Government Quota and seats voluntarily surrendered by the Self financing colleges in Tamil Nadu for admission through centralised single-window online counseling.