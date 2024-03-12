TANCET 2024: Answer Key For Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test To Be Out Tomorrow

Anna University, Chennai will release the answer keys for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET-2024) on Thursday March 13, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to visit the official website of TANCET to check the answer key.

The provisional answer key will include the questions along with the correct answer options. Students will be given time to submit their objections on the provisional answer key. The TANCET 2024 final answer key and TANCET result 2024 will be announced after taking into account the objections raised by the students.

The TANCET MCA and MBA was conducted on March 9, 2023 while CEETA-PG was held on March 10, 2024.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes offered at the following universities: