Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test Paper 2 2025: Know How Many Marks Are Required To Pass?

The Teacher Recruitment Board's Tamil Nadu (TNTET) Paper 2 exam was conducted on November 16, and a total of 3,31,923 appeared for the exam. The exam determine candidates' suitability for teaching positions in government schools. It qualifies candidates for primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 -8).

According to the official statement of the board, "A total of 3,73,438 candidates had applied for this examination. Among them, 3,31,923 candidates appeared and wrote the exam. Around 41,515 applicants did not attend the test scheduled for TNTET paper 2."

The percentage of candidates who wrote the TNTET Paper 2 is 88.9%.

Minimum marks to qualify for TNTET:

Candidates belonging to the General category need to secure at least 60 per cent of the total marks, which is 90 marks out of 150.

Candidates belonging to other categories need to secure at least 55 per cent, which is 82 marks and 40 per cent (60 marks) for Scheduled Tribe.

The results are expected to be declared after 40 days, tentatively mid-to-late December. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates.