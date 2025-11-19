How To Ace The CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Sample Paper, Tips And Strategies

As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams are about to approach from February 17, 2026, the board started releasing the sample papers for students to score well in exams. As we all know, the physics exam is also tough among others, so preparing a sample paper before the exam would reduce stress and increase performance.

The physics test is scheduled for February 20, 2026 after physical education candidates can download the sample paper from the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

According to the sample paper, there will be 33 questions and all of them are compulsory. As other paper, this paper will also be divided in fave sections A, B, C, D and E.

Section A: 12 MCQs and 4 assertion reasonings, 1 mark each.

12 MCQs and 4 assertion reasonings, 1 mark each. Section B: 5 questions of 2 marks.

5 questions of 2 marks. Section C: 7 questions of 3 marks.

7 questions of 3 marks. Section D: 2 case study of 4 marks.

2 case study of 4 marks. Sector E: 3 long answers for 5 marks.

"There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in two questions.in Section B, one question in Section C and all three questions in Section E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions," according to the sample paper. Use of calculator will also be not allowed.

Click Here For The Sample Paper Link

Here are clear, practical, and high-scoring strategies to tackle the CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam effectively:

Utilise the 15-minute reading time wisely Don't start writing immediately. Quickly scan the entire paper, mark the questions you are most confident about and plan the order of attempts.

Begin with your strongest questions. Always attempt the easiest and most familiar questions first whether they are 1-mark, 2-mark theory questions or straightforward numericals.

Present numerical solutions step by step In Physics, step marking is a lifesaver. Write every step clearly:

Relevant formula

Substitution of values with units

Proper calculation

Final answer with correct unit and significant figures Even a wrong final answer can fetch substantial marks if the method is correct.