Tamil Nadu Postpones Half-Yearly Exams Due To Cyclone Michaung

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has deferred the half-yearly examinations for school students in the severally affected districts of the state due to Cyclone Michaung. The state government has postponed the exams in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram. The school headmaster from these districts have been given the responsibility to conduct exams based on the recovery of the regions and to provide separate question papers.

The regions of Tamil Nadu are witnessing floods due to heavy rains. Rescue workers have been deployed to evacuate residents from affected areas. As per news agency ANI, Chennai police officials have claimed six deaths in the city.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also took stock of effected areas due to the cyclone in the capital. He distributed basic necessities such as food and milk to rainfall-affected people in the region.

After the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin also sought an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He requested the Prime Minister to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state.

The chief minister posted on X, (formerly Twitter), "The entire government machinery, such as ministers, officials, police, sanitation workers, and corporation workers are working hard to quickly remove the effects of the Cyclone Michaung calamity that surrounds us. I request that many more comrades should immediately join hands with the relief work along with the members of the club who are helping in the field. Members of the affected areas come quickly!"