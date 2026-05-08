Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2026 Out: Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) released the Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSE (+2) Result 2026 today, May 8, at 9:30 AM. The results were announced by the Minister of School Education through a press conference, after which the online scorecard link was activated on the official website. Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations can now check and download their provisional marksheets using their registration number and date of birth. The online marksheet is available for immediate access on the official portal.

Direct Link: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2026

Steps to Check Tamil Nadu HSE Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the "TN HSC Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Submit the details to access the result online.

Check the marks carefully and download the provisional marksheet for future use.

TN Class 12th Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can check their Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2026 by these following websites:

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2026: Last Year Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result last year stood at 95.03%. The Directorate of Government Examinations will soon announce the overall pass percentage for the 2026 board examinations. Students can check the updated statistics after the official press conference.

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the provisional marksheet safely until the original certificates are distributed by schools. In case of any discrepancy in the result, candidates should contact their respective school authorities immediately.