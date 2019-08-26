Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Launches Exclusive Education TV Channel

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched it's exclusive education TV channel, aimed at benefiting students of classes I to XII.

An initiative of the School Education Department, "Kalvi Tholaikkatchi" (Education TV) was launched by Chief Minister K Palaniswami here.

The content will include shows aimed at school children, besides those on jobs and related issues. "Students can now learn from home," School Education Minister K A Sengkottaiyan said at the launch event.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.