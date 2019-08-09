Tamil Nadu: Online Application Begins For Admission To Paramedical Degree Courses

Tamil Nadu Health Department begins application for admission to Paramedical courses

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, has notified the online application process for admission to paramedical and nursing courses. The courses on offer vary from degree, diploma to certificate courses. Students are advised to ascertain the type and eligibility of the desired course from the official notification available on the TN Health website, tnhealth.org.

The online application process for the Paramedical degree courses begin today. Last date to submit application online is August 19, 2019 (5:00 pm). After completing the application process, students need to take a printout of the completed application form and send it along with required documents to the Health and Welfare department. The last date to receive hard copy of the application form is August 21 till 5:00 pm.

The online application process for diploma in Nursing courses will begin on August 26, 2019 at 10: 00 am. The last date to apply for Diploma in Nursing course is September 4, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

The online application for Paramedical diploma and certificate courses will begin on September 9, 2019.

The selection for admission to these courses will purely be on merit in the qualifying examination. Students, hence, are advised to read the eligibility criteria mentioned carefully and provide certificates to support their merit for the course.

