SWAYAM January 2024 Exam Dates Released, Details Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the January 2024 semester examination of Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). The exams will be held on May 18, 19, 25, and 26. An official notice released by the NTA states, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the exams for the courses offered under the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for the January 2024 Semester."

"Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website at swayam.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in for the latest updates. For any queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or email NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in," the release states.

SWAYAM exams will be held for 389 papers. Among these, 24 papers will contain 100 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, while 281 papers will consist of 50 MCQs, each carrying a value of two marks. Additionally, 84 papers will be conducted in a hybrid format, divided into three sections, with a total score of 100 marks. Each paper will have a duration of three hours, and there will be no penalty for incorrect answers.

SWAYAM offers online certificate courses in various subjects and conducts semester examinations in either the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode or the hybrid mode.