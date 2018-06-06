Supreme Court Refuses To Stay CLAT 2018 Counselling

Education | | Updated: June 06, 2018 13:04 IST
New Delhi:  Supreme Court has refused to put a stay on CLAT counselling process. CLAT or Common Law Admission Test is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in 19 NLUs. This year the exam was conducted by NUALS, Kochi on May 13. Immediately after the exam was over, students took to social media to complain about the irregularities during the CLAT exam

Several petitions were filed at six High Courts in the country and subsequently to Supreme Court which directed NUALS to look into the matter and address the grievances submitted by the students. 

The court eventually directed NUALS to declare the result on schedule. CLAT 2018 result was announced May 31, 2018

Now, that the result has been announced, NLUs will begin the counselling and seat allotment process. The first  indicative seat allocation list based on merit-cum-preference will be released tomorrow, that is on June 7. 

Students who make it to the merit list for seat allotment will have to pay counselling fee of Rs. 50,000 between June 8 and June 12, 2018. 

