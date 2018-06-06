Supreme Court refuses to stay CLAT 2018 counselling.

Several petitions were filed at six High Courts in the country and subsequently to Supreme Court which directed NUALS to look into the matter and address the grievances submitted by the students.
The court eventually directed NUALS to declare the result on schedule. CLAT 2018 result was announced May 31, 2018.
Now, that the result has been announced, NLUs will begin the counselling and seat allotment process. The first indicative seat allocation list based on merit-cum-preference will be released tomorrow, that is on June 7.
CommentsStudents who make it to the merit list for seat allotment will have to pay counselling fee of Rs. 50,000 between June 8 and June 12, 2018.
