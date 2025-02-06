Advertisement

Supreme Court Invites Applications For 241 Junior Court Assistant Posts, Check Details

Supreme Court Of India Recruitment 2025: The selection process includes a written test, a typing speed test, a descriptive test, and an Interview.

Supreme Court Of India Recruitment 2025: Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old as of March 8.

The Supreme Court of India has opened applications for 241 Junior Court Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, sci.gov.in. The application process began on February 5 and will close on March 8, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university and possess a minimum typing speed of 35 words per minute in English on a computer. Additionally, basic computer knowledge is mandatory.

Age limit

Applicants should be between 18 and 30 years as of March 8, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on a multi-stage assessment:

  • Written Examination - Includes Objective and Descriptive papers (both 2 hours each) and a 10-minute typing test.
  • Typing Speed Test - Only candidates who qualify in the objective test will proceed to this stage.
  • Descriptive Test - Conducted for those who clear the typing test.
  • Interview - Final shortlisted candidates will appear before an Interview Board, where securing the minimum qualifying marks is mandatory for selection.

Application Fee

  • General/OBC candidates: Rs 1,000
  • SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Differently Abled/Freedom Fighters: Rs 250

The fee is non-refundable and must be paid online through the UCO Bank payment gateway. No other mode of payment will be accepted.

Candidates can visit the official Supreme Court website for further details.

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.