Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Anti-NEET Signature Campaign

The Supreme Court bench emphasised the need to hold competitive exams conducted on a national scale.

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea challenging the DMK's signature campaign in Tamil Nadu, which calls for the elimination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions nationwide. A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan emphasised the necessity of holding competitive exams conducted on a national scale.

In response to concerns about children's distress, Justice Kant acknowledged the awareness of the younger generation, stating that they comprehend motives, agendas, and processes, surpassing the understanding of the previous generation.

Justice Kant observed, "Fortunately, now we have a very informed generation. Our children are not so innocent and now they understand everything".

"They are far ahead of our generation... They understand everything, what is the motive, what is the agenda, how it happens," Mr Kant said.

The DMK had initiated the signature campaign in October 2023 aiming to gather 50 lakh signatures within 50 days to oppose NEET.